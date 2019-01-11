Tribals to get back their land taken for plant in Chhattisgarh

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: Twelve days after taking a decision in a Cabinet meeting, the Chhattisgarh government on Thursday issued an order to return the plots acquired for a steel plant project, which couldn’t take off, from ten tribal villages in Bastar.

Returning the land was one of the promises made by Congress president Rahul Gandhi while has was campaigning for the Assembly elections in the state.

The state unit of the party is planning to invite Rahul to the event where the papers for the plots will be returned to the owners at Lohandiguda, about 340 km south of Raipur.

“Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be in Delhi on Friday to invite the Congress president,” a senior leader of the party’s state unit said.

Around 4,400 acres of land is to be returned to 1,707 tribal families who were displaced after a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Tata Steels and the previous Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government that was headed by chief minister Dr Raman Singh. Protests had broken out among the tribals at the time.

In May, 2016, the company finally decided to quit the project. The land is to be returned to the original owners or their immediate legal heirs according to the provisions of the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition, Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 under the Section 101.

The section stipulates that any land acquired, has to be returned to the rightful owners if it is not used within five years from the date of possession.

The deeds of the lands in question will be taken over by the state’s revenue department, which will then hand them over to each owner. Tehsildars will be given the responsibility of registering land owners.

An old grouse of land owners

Around 4,400 acres of land is to be returned to 1,707 tribal families who were displaced after a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Tata Steels and the previous BJP government that was headed by chief minister Dr Raman Singh. Protests had broken out among the tribals at the time.