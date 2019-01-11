Home Nation

Union Minister Suresh Prabhu pitches for developing special cycle lanes in cities

Promoting cycle as an important means of transport has multiple benefits for environment, health and economy, the minister noted.

Published: 11th January 2019 12:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Suresh Prabhu

Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu Friday pitched for developing special lanes for cyclists in cities, saying use of bicycles has multiple benefits for environment and health.

"In city planning, there is a need to focus on cyclists. We must have special lanes for bicycles and pedestrian," he said.

He was speaking at a Teri programme - Benefits of Cycling in India: An economic, environment and social assessment - here.

Promoting cycle as an important means of transport has multiple benefits for environment, health and economy, the minister noted.

"It will also help in reducing emission of green house gases and help controlling air pollution, which is a major problem in Delhi," he added.

Prabhu also said that the ministry has set up a council for promoting manufacturing and exports of bicycles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Prabhu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp