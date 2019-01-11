Upper caste reservation: Don't know Manmohan Singh's caste, says LJP chief​ Ram Vilas Paswan​

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Ram Vilas Paswan said all the former Prime Ministers from the Congress party barring Manmohan Singh belonged to upper castes, however, he does not know which caste Singh belongs to.

When asked about the Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, which provides 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs to economically-weaker sections of general category, Paswan said, "All the Prime Ministers from Congress party, barring Manmohan Singh as I don't know what caste he belongs to, belonged to upper castes. Why did they never think of bringing in reservation for the poor 'savarnas'?"

ALSO READ: Where are the jobs? Asks Shiv Sena after general category quota

The Parliament on Wednesday approved an amendment to the Constitution to make economically-weaker sections of general category eligible for 10 per cent reservation in education and government jobs.

The Constitution (124th Amendment) Bill, 2019 bill was approved by the Rajya Sabha with 165 votes in favour and seven against after a day-long debate, a day after the Lok Sabha passed it with 323 votes against 3 votes.

ALSO READ: Economic criterion can’t be basis, says petition in SC

The provision will become law once President Ram Nath Kovind signs it.

The reservation is meant for individuals belonging to economically-weaker sections whose annual earning is below Rs. 8 lakh and who possess less than 5 acres of agriculture land.

With this, the total percentage of the reservation will go up to 60, surpassing the 50 per cent ceiling prescribed by the Supreme Court.