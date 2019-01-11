Home Nation

Upper caste reservation welcome, but there is political motive: Sikkim MP

Sikkim's Lok Sabha member PD Rai said he was not certain whether the latest reservation decision would withstand judicial scrutiny.

Published: 11th January 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

PD Rai

Sikkim's Lok Sabha member PD Rai (Photo | PD Rai Twitter)

By IANS

KOLKATA: While welcoming the decision to ensure 10 per cent reservation in jobs to economically backward sections in the general category, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF) on Friday expressed doubts over its proper implementation, saying there was a "political motive".

"We welcome it. However, I must say the cut-off of Rs 8 lakh per year is pretty high," SDF spokesman and Sikkim's sole Lok Sabha member PD Rai told IANS, reacting to the Rajya Sabha clearing the legislation.

ALSO READ: Where are the jobs? Asks Shiv Sena after general category quota

He said the certification process will also be "highly problematic".

"The reservation will be very dynamic in the sense that people will be in and out of the cut-off. Now, consider a case where a person has a job which is within the cut-off, but then he lands another job which is above the threshold. How will the authorities come to know of it?"

"Do we keep a monitor? Who will give the certificates?" he asked.

Rai, a passout from IIT Kanpur and IIM Ahmedabad, said he was not certain whether the latest reservation decision would withstand judicial scrutiny.

ALSO READ: Economic criterion can’t be basis, says petition in SC

He referred to former Chief Justice of India A.M. Ahmadi, who has dubbed the move as "directly in conflict" with the Supreme Court's judgement capping caste-based reservation at 50 per cent.

"I'm not a lawyer. But I find Justice Ahmadi (who was part of the 1992 bench that put the cap on caste-based reservation) has said that the decision is against the grain of the Supreme Court judgement. Also, legal luminaries have spoken out against it. So I am not sure if it would stand judicial scrutiny," Rai said.

According to Rai, after losing Assembly polls in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi might be of the opinion that the reservation decision will be his trump card to win the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee doubts if fresh quota decision can be implemented

"He is entitled to his thoughts, facts can be otherwise," he said.

Rai also described as "secretive" the way the Modi government went about the legislation.

"Another aspect is the great secrecy with which this was brought up, the secretive way in which it was passed by the Union Cabinet. The opposition was not given adequate time to debate the Bill or get their act together in terms of preparing for the debate.

"All these developments taken together are indicative of a political motive behind the decision," he added.

In this context, Rai pointed out that the P.K. Chamling government in Sikkim has done much in ensuring an equitable distribution of resources.

"We are quite happy that in Sikkim we have done so much by way of social justice. Everyone has got access some way or the other not only to resources, but also on priority basis," he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Upper caste reservation Upper caste reservation quota Sikkim Democratic Front economically backward upper cast reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp