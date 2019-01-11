Uttar Pradesh: BJP could deny 57 sitting MPs tickets for 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Home Nation

BJP won 71 seats out of 80 of its own but lost three seats in by-elections including that of Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Published: 11th January 2019 12:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 12:13 PM

LUCKNOW: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) in Uttar Pradesh is passing through a tough time to deal with incumbency factor and to select a viable candidate for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

An internal survey of the party has shown that majority of party MPs in UP have failed to live up to the expectations of people and at least 57 of them might be denied tickets in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

This was categorically conveyed to the state party leaders by national party president Amit Shah in a meeting held in New Delhi on Wednesday last.

The meeting was called to evaluate party's position in Uttar Pradesh.

The internal survey was carried out by a private US-based research institute which interviewed people in 822 blocks spread over in 8135 Naya Panchayats.

"The bottom line of the survey is that majority of the MPs have failed to deliver and they might be denied ticket in coming Lok Sabha elections," a senior leader told UNI here on Friday.

It is believed that axe might fall on 57 sitting MPs.

BJP won 71 seats out of 80 of its own but lost three seats in by-elections including that of Gorakhpur and Phulpur.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and his deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya had won from Gorakhpur and Phulpur respectively in 2014 but vacated the seats after they joined UP cabinet.

A senior BJP leader said the survey was holistic which includes "voices" from over 97,000 villages across the state.

"The basic finding of this study was that majority of the MPs have failed to connect with the masses. Selection of beneficiaries of different schemes were left to administration and these MPs never tried to meet them and made an attempt to tell them that whatever benefits they have got was because of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath," the leader said.

The BJP has launched a series of campaigns to educate people about the welfare schemes the government had launched.

It had repeatedly asked its leaders and elected representatives that they should meet beneficiaries of this scheme.

The idea behind this project is that beneficiary should be motivated to vote for BJP in next election because of the benefits he had availed in this regime.

The survey has highlighted many USP's of the BJP government which includes farmer welfare to providing houses and free electric connections to the people.

"The farm loan waiver has failed to make any political impact as BJP leaders failed to make farmers realise that it was Yogi Government that was instrumental in extending that sop. With the passage of time the memory faded and now farmers do not talk about this," the survey said.

The report also highlights MPs failure to redress the local grievances of the farmers.

At many places MPs even stopped meeting people, thus widening the chasm between the farmer and MP, it said.

Interestingly, some of the BJP MPs knew their fate therefore they have started knocking the doors of Samajwadi Party and BSP.

Sources in the SP claim that at least 4 MPs had approached SP only one of them Savitri Bai Phule, BJP MP from Bahraich has got a positive response from SP.

Uttar Pradesh BJP Lok Sabha elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha polls

