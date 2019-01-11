Home Nation

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee doubts if fresh quota decision can be implemented

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee pointed out that government job opportunities have shrunk.

Published: 11th January 2019 08:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 08:22 AM   |  A+A-

Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File | EPS)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Expressing doubts over whether the decision to provide 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education to upper castes can be implemented, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday said it would seal "whatever little opportunities" those in the general category enjoyed so far.

Banerjee's comments came a day after Parliament cleared the quota Bill.

"The people in the general category do not enjoy many opportunities. And whatever little opportunities they had so far has now been sealed," Banerjee said while addressing a rally in Nadia district.

ALSO READ: Where are the jobs? Asks Shiv Sena after general category quota 

Banerjee pointed out that government job opportunities have shrunk. "But after this, a teacher's child, a labourer's child wouldn't get jobs. The poor people wouldn't get jobs. The common people will face hardships," she said.

Raising doubts over whether the decision can be implemented, she said: "Even if it is implemented, that would be detrimental (for the country)."

ALSO READ: Economic criterion can’t be basis, says petition in SC

She also hinted that the latest quota policy would have difficulty in passing judicial scrutiny.

"The Supreme Court has ruled that reservation can never touch 50 per cent. But now the total reservation of seats is 59.5 per cent," said the Trinamool Congress supremo.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
West Bengal Mamata Banerjee upper caste reservation economically weaker upper caste economically weaker upper caste reservation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp