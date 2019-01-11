Home Nation

Will aptly decide modalities of 10 per cent quota in Bihar government jobs: JD(U) 

The Parliament on Wednesday passed the Constitution Amendment Bill giving 10 per cent quota in education and employment to economically weaker sections among the general category.

Published: 11th January 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2019 06:33 PM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes

By PTI

PATNA: Bihar JD(U) chief Bashishtha Narayan Singh said Friday that the state government would take "appropriate decision" with regard to implementing 10 per cent quota for upper castes in state government jobs.

"The entire proposal (in the form of Bill giving 10 per cent quota to economically weaker sections among general category) is yet to come. The state government would take an appropriate decision with regard to implementation of 10 per cent quota in state government jobs," Singh told reporters here.

The Parliament on Wednesday passed the Constitution Amendment Bill giving 10 per cent quota in education and employment to economically weaker sections among the general category.

While speaking to mediapersons at his residence, Singh said Bihar has already taken initiatives in this regard.

The Bihar JD(U) chief said that the then Bihar CM Karpoori Thakur gave three per cent reservation in 1977 to economically weaker sections among the upper castes in the state.

Singh said that it was his party leader Nitish Kumar, the JD(U) national president, who set up a commission for upper castes.

Singh, a Rajya Sabha member, also urged everyone to participate in 'Makar Sankranti' celebrations on January 14 at his residence.

Asked whether he would also extend invitation to Tejashwi Yadav and former CM Rabri Devi for the event, he said "if invitation will be sent, then it will be sent to both of them. But so far I have not talked to any leader on phone. Once I have a telephonic talk with them, I will let you (mediamen) know (about sending invitations to them)".

Earlier, RJD leader Jageshwar Rai, along with 400 supporters from Vaishali district, joined the JD(U) in the presence of Singh and other leaders.

Rai had unsuccessfully contested 2010 Assembly polls on RJD ticket in 2010 from Mahua Assembly seat in Vaishali.

Singh welcomed Rai and said that his entry would help further strengthen the party especially in Vaishali and Muzaffarpur districts where he is quite popular.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp