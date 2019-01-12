Home Nation

'Accidental Prime Minister' director Vijay Gutte's mother files domestic violence complaint against husband

Published: 12th January 2019 10:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 10:08 PM

Vijay Gutte

Fillmaker Vijay Gutte

By PTI

BEED/MUMBAI: "The Accidental Prime Minister" director Vijay Gutte's mother has lodged a complaint of domestic violence against her husband at Parli in Beed district of Maharashtra, an official said Saturday.

Sudamati Gutte lodged the complaint against Ratnakar Gutte and his six family members, they said.

"In her complaint filed on Friday, she (Sudamati) alleged that her husband and his family members subjected her to mental and physical torture over a family dispute.

They also threatened her to transfer a property to their name," the official said.

Based on her complaint, a case was registered against Ratnakar and his family members, he said.

They have been booked under IPC sections 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and others.

In the complaint, Sudamati alleged that her husband had the habit of drinking and visiting dance bars, and used to subject her to physical and mental torture, saying he did not like her, police said.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far, the official said, adding investigation was underway.

In August last year, Vijay Gutte, the director of the "The Accidental Prime Minister", was arrested for alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) fraud of over Rs 34 crore.

He had been booked under section 132 (1)(c) of the CGST Act, which pertains to "wrongful availment" of input tax credit using bills and invoices that have been issued without any supply of goods or services.

The film based on a book of the same name on former prime minister Manmohan Singh was released on Friday.

