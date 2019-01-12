Aggrieved CBI officers to move SC against interim director Nageswara Rao's orders

Pushkar Banakar By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The turmoil in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) refused to die down on Saturday with aggrieved officers likely to move the Supreme Court against interim director M Nageswara Rao's orders to revoke his predecessor's actions.

According to sources, the applicants plan to seek contempt of court actions against the interim director. Rao was appointed as the interim director of the country's premier investigation agency after a high-level selection committee comprising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Justice AK Sikri and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge sacked Alok Verma.

ALSO READ | Modi made 'all efforts' to remove Alok Verma from CBI sensing probe into Rafale deal: Kejriwal

Earlier, the Supreme Court had reinstated Verma but directed him to refrain from taking any policy decisions. In his first day in office after being reinstated, Verma had ordered the withdrawal of all transfers facilitated by Rao when he was first appointed the interim director in a midnight change of guard at the CBI in October last year.

Verma had recalled 13 officers, including AK Bassi and SS Gurm who were part of a special investigation team that was probing corruption allegations against special director Rakesh Asthana in the Moin Qureshi case.On Friday, Rao had withdrawn the transfer orders and brought them back to be a part of the SIT.

ALSO READ | Alok Verma resigns from service after removal as CBI chief by PM Modi-led committee

The Delhi High Court on Friday had refused to quash the FIR registered against Asthana, his aide DSP Devender Kumar and alleged middleman Manoj Prasad and directed the agency to conclude its investigation in the case within 10 weeks.