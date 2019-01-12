BJP youth brigade, 'Namo Again Hoodies' and selfie go viral on social network

By UNI

NEW DELHI: "Looking Good", - tweeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledging a group of BJP leaders and young ministers - who made a strong fashion statement With 'NaMo Again' Hoodies and merchandise products.

On Monday, January 8, BJP chief whip in Lok Sabha Anurag Thakur adorned his hoodie and took to the micro blogging site and urged his colleagues including Kiren Rijiju and Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore to don a similar hoodie and post about it.

Union Ministers Piyush Goyal, Kiren Rijiju, Rajyavardhan Rathore, Babul Supriyo along with Mr Thakur have now posed group selfie showcasing their ardent support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi endorsing NaMo merchandise products.

"NaMo Again. Because leadership matters. Because India matters. Stand up for what you know is right. Get your NaMo merchandise today from," said Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore in his tweet.

The snap of the BJP leaders in the hoodies have gone viral on the social network. 'Namo Merchandise' has an Twitter handle too. In the marketing paradigm, the 'Brand Moditva' has come to stay for over a decade now.

Many years back, Prime Minister Modi made use of the Twitter micro-blogging site and parties like Congress came into the game much later only after having suffered the humiliation of 2014 defeat.

The brand 'Namo' is being pushed yet again. Mr Modi's personal mobile app 'NaMo' has begun selling merchandise of course the goal being building the Prime Minister's brand.

From T-Shirts bearing slogans 'NAMO AGAIN' and INDIA MODIFIED', 'MAKE IN INDIA', 'YUVA SHAKTI-NEW INDIA', notebooks, stickers, magnets, mugs, caps, and even pens, the NamoApp - application has them all.

One die-hard Modi admirer who came from Mauritius for the RSS conclave here has told UNI in September last year: "The buying of products actually gives a mission. A buyer sees in himself or herself a creator of a better tomorrow under Prime Minister's leadership...it embraces the change for better and a corruption free India."

A BJP office bearer said, "The merchanise is designed keeping in mind the taste of the youth. The proceeds of the sale will go to the Clean Ganga Fund."

The app, which has over 5 million downloads, is available on Android as well as iPhone.

It started selling merchandise on Prime Minister's 68th birthday, September 17.

Modi merchandise on the NaMo App is hosted on platform called 'Flykart', owned by a Delhi-based company Firki Wholesale seen as operating from Sultanpur area of Delhi since 2012.