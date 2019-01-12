Home Nation

CAG report exposes anomalies in Madhya Pradesh’s tribal schools from 2012 to 2017

The report reveals that funds were released without adjusting unutilised balances, resulting in a large accumulated balance of Rs 113.84 crore.

Published: 12th January 2019 06:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

File Image of Comptroller and Auditor General of India building for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Glaring anomalies have come to light during the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) audit of functioning of residential schools and hostels for Scheduled Tribes (STs) from 2012-13 to 2016-17 — when the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was in power.

STs constitute the second biggest chunk in the state making up for about 21 per cent of the population. The CAG Report was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

Four districts — Dhar, Khargone, Mandla and Shahdol — having 32 tribal blocks were selected for the audit. 

The report reveals that funds were released without adjusting unutilised balances, resulting in a large accumulated balance of Rs 113.84 crore in the bank accounts of the MP Tribal Welfare Residential and Ashram Educational Institutions Society, that is empowered to manage the state’s Ekalavaya Modern Residential Schools (EMRSs). 

The audit also revealed a substantial shortage of teachers. It is further mentioned in the CAG report that a staff crunch and filling of vacancies by hiring teachers on contract or guest teachers also affected the quality of results in EMRS.

Further, the EMRS were functioning in incomplete buildings/provisional arrangements, due to which students were deprived of facilities for quality education.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tribal schools Madhya Pradesh Tribal schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp