CAG report exposes anomalies in Madhya Pradesh’s tribal schools from 2012 to 2017

By Express News Service

BHOPAL: Glaring anomalies have come to light during the Comptroller and Auditor General’s (CAG) audit of functioning of residential schools and hostels for Scheduled Tribes (STs) from 2012-13 to 2016-17 — when the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government was in power.

STs constitute the second biggest chunk in the state making up for about 21 per cent of the population. The CAG Report was tabled in the Vidhan Sabha on Thursday.

Four districts — Dhar, Khargone, Mandla and Shahdol — having 32 tribal blocks were selected for the audit.

The report reveals that funds were released without adjusting unutilised balances, resulting in a large accumulated balance of Rs 113.84 crore in the bank accounts of the MP Tribal Welfare Residential and Ashram Educational Institutions Society, that is empowered to manage the state’s Ekalavaya Modern Residential Schools (EMRSs).

The audit also revealed a substantial shortage of teachers. It is further mentioned in the CAG report that a staff crunch and filling of vacancies by hiring teachers on contract or guest teachers also affected the quality of results in EMRS.

Further, the EMRS were functioning in incomplete buildings/provisional arrangements, due to which students were deprived of facilities for quality education.