CBI arrests another accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case

With the arrest of Vicky, the agency has so far arrested 21 accused persons in the shelter home sex scandal, official sources said.

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Saturday arrested Vicky, a close relative of Madhu alias Shaista Parveen, a key associate of Brajesh Thakur, who is the prime accused in the shelter home sex scandal case, official sources said.

Madhu was Friday remanded in police custody for 48 hours by a special POCSO court here.

The police had sought her custody in pursuance of an FIR lodged on June 06 last year at the Mahila police station here in connection with the mysterious disappearance of 11 women and four children from the "Swadhar Grih" (shelter home for self-sufficient women) run by the NGO headed by Thakur.

It is alleged that Vicky, who is close relative (nephew) of Madhu and also used to stay with her, was tasked to drop and pick her up at shelter home, sources said adding that Vicky's involvement was found in all activities of Madhu.

Vicky was arrested from Patahi area of Muzaffarpur and has been brought to sadar hospital for medical check-up from where he would be taken to CBI's camp office for interrogation.

He would be produced before a special POCSO court Sunday.

The scandal had come to light in May last year when an FIR was lodged by the state social welfare department based on the report of social audit conducted by Mumbai-based Tatal Insitute of Social Sciences wherein sexual abuse of inmates at the "Balika Grih" had been cited.

