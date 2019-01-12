Home Nation

Chennai Corporation repackages tenders worth Rs 40 crore; small contractors rejoice

The tenders have been repackaged into 77 works with the packages starting from Rs 11 lakh and going up to Rs 1.25 crore.

Published: 12th January 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has repackaged Rs 40 crore of cancelled stormwater drain tenders to accommodate smaller contractors. This move has been lauded by a large section of contractors, who will now be able to take part in the bidding process.

The tenders have been repackaged into 77 works with the packages starting from Rs 11 lakh and going up to Rs 1.25 crore. This will allow even class 4 contractors to place bids for these tenders.

Bidding was opened on December 30 and will come to a close on Jan 30 at 3 pm, according to the tender document.

“Only if the smaller contractors get work, will the economy grow. The smaller contractors too have workers who depend on them for a livelihood. It is a welcome move by the Corporation,” H Chandrabose, who led protests against the alleged cartelisation of big Corporation contractors last month.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, which brought out discrepancies in the awarding of tenders by the Corporation, also welcomed this move. "This is the first step towards making Chennai Corporation tenders free and transparent. We will continue to watch and pressurise. We will continue to press for cancellation of Rs 560 crore bus route roads and stormwater drain tenders already floated and prefixed creating heavy loss to exchequer, blacklisting of contractors and action on corrupt officials,” he said.

When contacted, a senior official in the stormwater drain said that the Corporation has heard the grievances of small contractors who pointed out how over time zonal works are being centralised. “This repacking will benefit the small contractors and if they perform well we won't be apprehensive of breaking down works in the future,” the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Corporation Arappor Iyakkam Stormwater Drain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp