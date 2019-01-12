Chennai Corporation repackages tenders worth Rs 40 crore; small contractors rejoice

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chennai Corporation has repackaged Rs 40 crore of cancelled stormwater drain tenders to accommodate smaller contractors. This move has been lauded by a large section of contractors, who will now be able to take part in the bidding process.

The tenders have been repackaged into 77 works with the packages starting from Rs 11 lakh and going up to Rs 1.25 crore. This will allow even class 4 contractors to place bids for these tenders.

Bidding was opened on December 30 and will come to a close on Jan 30 at 3 pm, according to the tender document.

“Only if the smaller contractors get work, will the economy grow. The smaller contractors too have workers who depend on them for a livelihood. It is a welcome move by the Corporation,” H Chandrabose, who led protests against the alleged cartelisation of big Corporation contractors last month.

Jayaram Venkatesan, convenor of Arappor Iyakkam, which brought out discrepancies in the awarding of tenders by the Corporation, also welcomed this move. "This is the first step towards making Chennai Corporation tenders free and transparent. We will continue to watch and pressurise. We will continue to press for cancellation of Rs 560 crore bus route roads and stormwater drain tenders already floated and prefixed creating heavy loss to exchequer, blacklisting of contractors and action on corrupt officials,” he said.

When contacted, a senior official in the stormwater drain said that the Corporation has heard the grievances of small contractors who pointed out how over time zonal works are being centralised. “This repacking will benefit the small contractors and if they perform well we won't be apprehensive of breaking down works in the future,” the official said.