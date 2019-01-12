Home Nation

Citizenship Bill gives hopes to Hindu migrants in Rajasthan border districts

There are around 50,000 Hindu migrants from Pakistan living in the border districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer and Jaisalmer — with 17,000 of them in Jodhpur alone.

Published: 12th January 2019 11:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 12:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The BJP government’s push for the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill has given hope to thousands of Pakistani Hindu migrants in Rajasthan.

There are around 50,000 Hindu migrants from Pakistan living in the border districts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Barmer and Jaisalmer — with 17,000 of them in Jodhpur alone. At least 35,000 of these migrants are waiting to receive citizenship, according to Jodhpur-based NGO Seemant Lok Sangathan, which has been working to help the Hindus who fled Pakistan acquire Indian nationality.

Under the current law, a person is eligible for Indian citizenship through naturalisation if s/he has lived in the country for 12 years and through registration is s/he (a person of Indian origin) has lived in India for seven years.

However, thousands of migrants living in Rajasthan for more than 15 years have not been granted citizenship. Though a Central government notification in December 2016 had given several district collectors the right to grant citizenship in deserving cases, the migrants remain caught in bureaucratic hassles. Several directives issued by the Rajasthan High Court have also failed to spur the authorities to expedite the process of granting citizenship.

More than 5,000 applications for citizenship and over 17,000 cases of migrants seeking long-term visas (LTVs) are pending. Migrants from Pakistan cannot apply for citizenship without LTVs which, as per rules, should be issued within 120 days of the application being filed. That seldom happens, though. “Despite the 2016 notification, only 233 migrants have got citizenship in last 18 months. Collectors have been given power to grant citizenships but not LTVs. It’s illogical,” said Hindu Singh Sodha, president of the NGO.

For the lucky ones who manage to become Indian nationals, it’s a dream come true. On Friday, 101-year-old Jamna bai, who came from Pakistan 12 years ago with her younger son Aatam Ram, was granted citizenship. “If my legs had strength in them, I would have been dancing right now,” said an elated Jamna. Three of her children are still in Pakistan while eldest son Aadu Ram, who came to Jodhpur in 2001, is still awaiting citizenship.

Before the 2014 polls, the BJP had promised to provide citizenship to Hindu migrants from Pakistan. For these migrants, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is a step in the right direction. However, sources said even if the Bill is passed, only 2,000-3,000 migrants will benefit. Though the proposed legislation brings down the eligibility period from 12 to six years, the cut-off date of December 31, 2014, means those who came after that will not benefit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Bill Hindu migrants Rajasthan border districts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp