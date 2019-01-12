CM Chamling launches 'One Family One Job' scheme in Sikkim

By PTI

GANGTOK: Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling on Saturday launched the 'One Family One Job' scheme which entitles one government job for every family in the state.

Chamling had announced the scheme last year during the winter session of the state Legislative Assembly.

At a "Rojgar Mela" (employment fair) organised at the Paljor stadium here, over 12,000 unemployed youths were handed out appointment letters on Saturday.

However, the letters were awarded only to members of those families which do not have a government job at present.

The task of providing employment was entrusted to the Department of Personnel.

Chamling also announced that over 25,000 already employed but unregularised government employees would also be subsequently regularised within 2019 according to their seniority.

"Sikkim has become the first state in the country to carry out such an exclusive programme for the people who would now be entitled to state government employee benifits," Chamling said.

He also said that Sikkim was the only state that earmarks 70 per cent of its revenues towards salaries for state government employees.

As of now, the state government has over 1 lakh regularised employees on its rolls from a population of just 6.4 lakh.

Sikkim is also the only state in the country that gives the highest salaries to state government employees, Chamling added.