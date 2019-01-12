Home Nation

Congress asks its legal department to prepare action plan for Lok Sabha polls

Congress cell chairman Vivek Tankha asked them to work in this direction to help build public opinion against the Narendra Modi government.

Published: 12th January 2019 11:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 11:31 PM   |  A+A-

Congress Flag

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Saturday asked its legal department to prepare an action plan for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing a meeting of state chairmen of the legal, human rights and RTI department, Congress cell chairman Vivek Tankha asked them to work in this direction to help build public opinion against the Narendra Modi government.

Tankha said as lawyers are opinion-makers in society, they should play a vital role in building opinions against the present government.

Legal cell's national secretary Vipul Maheshwari said vacancies in the organisation should be filled up soon so that the department is geared up for playing a combative role in the general elections.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress legal department action plan Lok Sabha elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp