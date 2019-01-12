GDP not the only parameter of growth: Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Gross Domestic Products numbers are not the only parameter to assess growth, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said Saturday, as he emphasised on other measures to make a state economically viable for all.

"I do not want to follow how other states are doing. I want them to follow the path of Madhya Pradesh," Nath said during a function where he laid the foundation stone for new Madhya Pradesh Bhawan, to be built at the cost of about Rs 150 crore, by the NBCC at Chanakyapuri.

Nath, a former Union Commerce and Industry Minister, said there is a need to change mindset and work culture to do something better for the state.

"There is a need to change the system. We need to change our thinking and work culture if we want to do something better for future," he said addressing the function attended by key government officers.

Nath said Madhya Pradesh faces multiple challenges and everybody needs to work together for progress of people as well as the growth of the state.

"GDP is not the parameter of growth. We need to make things economically viable for all, especially poor and marginalised people," the chief minister of the Congress-ruled state said.