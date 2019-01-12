Home Nation

He always wanted to join army: Martyred Major Nair's friend recalls

Major Nair, who grew up in Khadakwasla area on the outskirts of Pune was killed along with another soldier in an IED explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday.

Published: 12th January 2019

Pune war memorial

Family members and relatives of Major Shashidharan V Nair who was killed in an IED blast along the LoC in Rajouri district of J K mourn his death at Pune War Memorial. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

PUNE: Martyred Major Shashi Dharan V Nair was "passionate" about joining the armed forces, a friend recalled here Saturday.

Major Nair, who grew up in Khadakwasla area on the outskirts of Pune and studied at the famous Fergusson College in the city, was killed along with another soldier in an IED explosion in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir Friday.

A pall of gloom descended on the area after the news came.

Friends and relatives, as well as, local people thronged the family's house.

"He was passionate about army. After getting BSc degree from Fergusson, he never thought about any other career option and started preparing for army exam," said Harish Kasarkhod, a childhood friend.

Having graduated from a premier college, Nair could have got a comfortable job elsewhere but his passion was the armed forces, Kasarkhod said.

Nair's father, who worked at the Central Water & Power Research Station located in Khadakwasla, died some years ago.

A family member said Nair had spoken to his mother Friday morning.

His mortal remains reached the National War Memorial in Pune Saturday evening where wreaths were laid in the presence of family members including his wife and officials from the Southern Command.

The last rites are expected to take place at the Vaikunth crematorium in the city Sunday morning, a family member said.

