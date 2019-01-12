Home Nation

I-T raids at BJP leader Anil Goyal's businesses in Uttarakhand and Haryana

The thirteen establishments belonging to Goyal and his family were raided on charges of suppression of sales, unaccounted receipts and unaccounted investments.

Published: 12th January 2019 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 05:34 PM   |  A+A-

BJP flags

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By PTI

DEHRADUN: Thirteen business establishments of senior BJP leader Anil Goyal and his family in Uttarakhand and Haryana were raided by Income Tax sleuths Friday, officials said.

Goyal's properties raided by the department included Kwality Hardware, Umang Sarees and Alexia Panels in Dehradun, besides Quantum University in Roorkee and Punjab Plywood Industries in Yamunanagar (Haryana), Commissioner IT Investigations Amrendra Kumar said.

The thirteen establishments belonging to Goyal and his family were raided on charges of suppression of sales, unaccounted receipts and unaccounted investments, he said adding the documents seized during the raids were being examined.

Goyal had contested for the Rajya Sabha as a BJP candidate in 2016.

Considered close to senior BJP leaders, he was a ticket contender for Dehradun mayoral seat in the civic body polls held in the state recently.

However, when contacted Pradesh BJP media incharge Devendra Bhasin said Goyal does not hold any office in the party's organisational structure at present.

