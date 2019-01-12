If elected to power, NC will establish commission to probe killings in J&K: Farooq Abdullah​

By PTI

SRINAGAR: The National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah on Saturday said if voted to power, their government on the very first day would set up Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) to probe the killings in Valley and asserted that his party does not support "Operation All Out" launched by security forces against militants in restive Kashmir.

"We hope that Allah brings our party into power strongly and we don't have to stand on crutches (indirectly referring to coalition). We will on the very first day of our government announce setting up of TRC to probe the killings in Kashmir," Abdullah told reporters on sidelines of party function in Anantnag in south Kashmir.

He said his son and NC vice president Omar Abdullah has already made it clear that there should be Truth and Reconciliation Commission. "He has already asked for it".

"The setting up TRC will be a great thing. We will see to it that results are brought before the people -- not only of J&K people but before the entire world," Abdullah said. Asked whether his party supports "Operation All Out" launched by security forces against militants in Kashmir last year, the three-time J&K Chief Minister said,

"How can we support something where there is suppression. We don't want our people to suffer. We don't want people to be beaten in their homes. It was never part of NC policy. We are not going to support any violence or violation of human rights," he said.

81-year-old Abdullah said everyone is free and "we live in free country. We as a government will have to see that freedom of people and expression is not curbed."Stressing on dialogue, he said, "We cannot think of winning hearts of people by unleashing torments. The hearts of people can only be won if New Delhi accepts Kashmir as political issue and re-start time-bound and result-oriented dialogue with all stakeholders within and outside J&K".

Abdullah asserted that there cannot be peace till dignity of Kashmir is restored. "Till the time they don't talk to everybody including Pakistan, there cannot be peace in J&K. Even if they use entire force of country in Kashmir, peace can't be restored in the State," he said. The NC president hopes that new government at centre after parliamentary elections initiates dialogue with all stakeholders.

"If Delhi can be part of unconditional talks with Taliban, why can't it initiate an unconditional dialogue in Kashmir? The centre previously held unconditional talks with different stakeholders in Kashmir during the tenure of late Atal Bihari Vajpayee but unfortunately the tempo could not be maintained," he said."The new government at the centre must initiate dialogue on J&K both internally and externally," added Abdullah.