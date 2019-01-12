Home Nation

ISIS module case: Delhi court extends custody of two accused

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh sent Mufti Mohammed Suhail alias Hazrath (29) and Saqib Iftekar (26) to judicial custody till January 22.

Published: 12th January 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court Saturday sent two people, arrested on suspicion of being members of an ISIS-inspired group and for planning terror attacks in the country, to judicial custody till January 22.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Dharmender Singh sent Mufti Mohammed Suhail alias Hazrath (29) and Saqib Iftekar (26) to the custody.

Advocate Mohammed Noorullah, appearing for both the accused, had opposed the National Investigation Agency's request for police custody for further interrogation.

The two accused, along with eight others, were arrested for allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts targeting politicians and government installations in Delhi and other parts of north India.

All the 10 accused were arrested on December 26 after the NIA carried out searches, in coordination with the special cell of Delhi Police and Anti-Terrorism Squad of Uttar Pradesh Police, at six places in Delhi and at 11 places in western Uttar Pradesh.

A locally made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests, 12 pistols, several rounds of live ammunition and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers were recovered during the searches, according to NIA.

The agency had initially rounded up 16 persons of the group 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam', which loosely translates into war for the cause of Islam.

It was inspired by the Islamic State terrorist group, officials have said.

Of the 16 detained, 10 were arrested  five from Amroha in UP and five from Seelampur and Jafrabad areas in north-east Delhi, the agency has said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp