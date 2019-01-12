Jammu and Kashmir: Narco-terrorism racket busted, fake currency recovered

By ANI

RAJOURI: Security forces on Friday busted a narco-terrorism racket in Rajouri and recovered fake currency notes worth Rs.15,100 from their possession.

The arrest of accused and confiscation of fake currency happened during a search at Manyal Gali Thanamandi check-point, earlier in the day.

Police have arrested three persons in this regard.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

On January 8, the police had seized a truck and arrested two arms and ammunition suppliers of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen from Kathua region of the state.

A cash amount of Rs 71,000 was also seized from the arrested individuals, identified as Nissar Ahmed and Aaqib.