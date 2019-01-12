Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Narco-terrorism racket busted, fake currency recovered

The arrest of accused and confiscation of fake currency happened during a search at Manyal Gali Thanamandi check-point.

Published: 12th January 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

Money

For representational purposes (Sunish Surendran | EPS)

By ANI

RAJOURI: Security forces on Friday busted a narco-terrorism racket in Rajouri and recovered fake currency notes worth Rs.15,100 from their possession.

The arrest of accused and confiscation of fake currency happened during a search at Manyal Gali Thanamandi check-point, earlier in the day.

Police have arrested three persons in this regard.

A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

On January 8, the police had seized a truck and arrested two arms and ammunition suppliers of terrorist organisation Hizbul Mujahideen from Kathua region of the state.

A cash amount of Rs 71,000 was also seized from the arrested individuals, identified as Nissar Ahmed and Aaqib.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir J&K Rajouri J&K fake currency Fake currency

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp