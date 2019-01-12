Lucknow diary

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

Zoo to welcome new inmates

The Lucknow Zoo is all set to welcome new inmates under the animal exchange programme in 2019. White tigers will come from Delhi zoo and will be paired with a female white tiger Vishakha. The zoo will also be welcoming a pair of Leopard cats and a Himalayan Black bear from the Dimapur zoo in Nagaland. Besides, the kangaroo’s country-cousins called wallabies and flamingos will arrive from the Zlin Zoo in the Czech Republic.

A hippopotamus from the Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru is also on the list. This time around, zoo authorities are hopeful of getting approval for bringing a spectacled langur and a pig-tailed macaque from the Sepahijila Zoological Garden in Tripura.

Lucknow Metro on fast track

The Lucknow Metro Rail Corporation (LMRC) completed a successful trial run on the remaining section of the North-South Corridor crisscrossing the city. It will take around 4-5 weeks to complete the signalling and integrated testing trials. After that, the track would be fit for a commercial run. The 23-km-long corridor from the Chowdhary Charan Singh International Airport to Munshipulia has been completed ahead of its April deadline. The remaining work is likely to be completed by February. The stretch will have 21 stations and the maximum fare will be D60. The integrated testing and trials were performed to ensure smooth operation of the trains with respect to the interface with signalling, telecommunications, track and traction.

Relief for decaying iconic Lal Baradari structure

A testimony to Lucknow’s prosperous cultural heritage, the old royal building on Lucknow University campus — Lal Baradari — will soon get a new lease of life. Concerned over the decaying structure, many dignitaries, on behalf of the Citizens of Lucknow Group, called upon the university’s vice-chancellor SP Singh for restoration of the Baradari. The structure is slowly falling apart and if action is not taken soon, it may just end up as a mess of red stone. In ancient times, Nawabs used the building during their visit to Badshah Bagh. Today, the Badshah Bagh comprises of places in and around the university.

Colourful Lucknow!

Taking a cue from the Pink City of Jaipur, Lucknow is set to don a colour. The government plans to beautify the city with wall paintings that will adorn flyovers, underpasses, and boundary walls of government establishments on important roads, dividers and parks soon. Different themes, a majority based on the city’s rich culture and some others on the Swachh Bharat Mission and other Central government programmes will make up the graffiti art that will go up across the city. Other than Lucknow, the city walls will also portray the culture of the Northeast, Delhi and Rajasthan.

Namita Bajpai

Our correspondent in Uttar Pradesh

namita.bajpai@newindianexpress