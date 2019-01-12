Home Nation

Maharashtra: 12 boys paraded semi-nude for theft in Bhandara, video goes viral

On January 3, the boys were caught for alleged theft and were then ordered to strip to their undergarment by the security men around the company's main gate in chilling single-digit winter temperature

Published: 12th January 2019 12:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 12:27 AM   |  A+A-

Child Abuse

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By IANS

BHANDARA: In a barbaric form of punishment, at least a dozen young boys were caught and allegedly paraded semi-nude inside the premises of a prestigious central government company on January 3, a top police official said here on Friday.

The incident came to light on Friday, after a video clip of the incident went viral, shocking the people and prompting the police to launch a preliminary inquiry into the incident.

On January 3, the boys were caught for alleged theft by the security personnel of the Manganese Ore India Ltd (MOIL), a centrally-owned mining company categorised as a "Mini Ratna", with mines spread across Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh in central India.

The boys were then ordered to strip to their undergarment by the security men who surrounded them and paraded around the company's main gate in chilling single-digit winter temperature.

The security personnel in warm protective gears were seen ordering the traumatised boys to do sit-ups, rolling on the cold ground, jumping up with their hands crossed behind, running around in circles and other forms of punishment while some unidentified people were busy filming the episode on their mobile phones.

"We have made preliminary inquiries of the incident, the police are questioning the boys to confirm everything and will decide the later course of action in the matter," Bhandara Superintendent of Police Vinita Sahu told IANS.

A team from the Gobarwahi Police Station, under whose jurisdiction the MOIL plant is located, was despatched to the factory site to investigate following irate reactions from the local people.

Sahu added that depending on the final report, the police would support the boys to lodge a police complaint to enable action against those guilty.

However, it was not immediately clear what they were being accused of stealing, when and whether inside the MOIL plant or elsewhere and why the matter was not reported to the police immediately.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
boys paraded semi-nude Bhandara

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
“If someone thinks, ‘I’ll spend the off season working on my fitness and I’ll come back a better cricketer,’ I don’t think that’s enough. You need to spend a lot of time working on your skills and honing your skills” (Photo | AP)
RAHUL DRAVID TURNS 46: Here are 5 things you didn't know about 'The Wall'
A screengrab from the motion poster of 'Petta'. (Photo | YouTube)
Petta viewers' verdict | Rajinikanth mania is back
Gallery
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
As the former Indian batsman turns 46 today, here are ten inspirational quotes by Indian batting line-up's 'Mr Dependable' “There are so many fans and so many people who care deeply about this game, and it is because of these fans that we are who we are a
No dream is ever chased alone: Ten gripping quotes by birthday boy Rahul 'The Wall' Dravid 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp