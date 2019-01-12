Home Nation

Man in Maharashtra gets jail for stalking girl

Special judge Kavita Shirbhate convicted Yogesh Borade, 33, on Friday and also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 on him.

Published: 12th January 2019

By PTI

THANE: A local court has sentenced a man from Mira Road in the district to one year jail for stalking and abusing a 16-year-old girl nearly six years ago.

He was held guilty under relevant sections of the IPC and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The incident had taken place late evening on March 18, 2013.

The girl was walking towards her home, when two persons on a two-wheeler waylaid her, prosecutor Rekha Hiwrale told the court.

Borade, who was pillion riding, started troubling and abusing the minor.

Later, he got off the vehicle and started walking alongside her and also mildly pushed her, she said.

Based on a complaint, the police had booked the accused and later arrested him.

