Naxal held in Dantewada district of Chhattisgarh

By PTI

RAIPUR: A Naxal carrying a reward of Rs 3 lakh on his head was arrested in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district, police said Saturday.

Chainu alias Chukla (24) was allegedly part of a Maoist team involved in an attack in Aranpur area in which two policemen and a Doordarshan cameraman were killed on October 30 last year, a senior police official said.

Acting on a tip-off, he was nabbed from Kuakonda police station area by a joint team of the police's special task force (STF) and District Force Friday, the official said.

Chainu acted as "gunman" (guard) of a senior Naxal named Shyam who is a member of the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the Maoists, he said.

He also headed `press wing' (which is tasked with putting out pamphlets or statements for the media) of the Malangir Area Committee of the ultras, the official added.

A native of neighbouring Sukma district, Chainu allegedly joined the outlawed CPI (Maoist) in 2010 as a member of its Bal Sangham, a children's unit, and later played key role in several Maoist attacks in the area, he said.

He was involved in the Burgum encounter in March 2017 where five naxals and two police personnel were killed, the official added.