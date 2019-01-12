Home Nation

NIA arrests key accused in ex-Jharkhand MLA's killing

Ramesh Munda was killed, allegedly by Naxalites, when the JDU MLA was delivering a speech at a function in Bundu town in his Tamar assembly constituency on July 9, 2008.

Published: 12th January 2019 09:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 09:31 PM   |  A+A-

NIA, National Investigation Agency

National Investigation Agency. (Photo | AFP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a key suspect in connection with the killing of a former Janata Dal (United) legislator from Jharkhand over a decade ago, officials said.

Bhajo Hari Singh Munda, accused of killing MLA Ramesh Munda, was arrested by a team of the NIA Raipur from Jojahatu village in the state's Khunti district, officials said.

The 48-year-old was absconding for a long time and a non-bailable warrant had been issued against him.

He was chargesheeted last March, the NIA officials said.

Ramesh Munda was killed, allegedly by Naxalites, when the JDU MLA was delivering a speech at a function in Bundu town in his Tamar assembly constituency on July 9, 2008.

His two bodyguards were also killed in the attack.

Last August, investigations revealed that the main accused, CPI (Maoist) leader Kundan Pahan, had received Rs 3 crore as advance payment from another accused, Raja Peter, for killing Ramesh Munda.

Pahan gave over Rs 2.

7-crore to Singh, who was his associate then, officials said.

The money was part of a Rs 5-crore deal, which involved furthering Naxal activities in Jharkhand.

