NIA arrests man from UP's Ghaziabad in connection to probe against ISIS-inspired group

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency arrested another accused in ISIS case from Hapur on late Friday night. Mohammad Absar, who teaches at Jamia Husania Abul Hassan in Ghaziabad's Piplera, became the 12th accused to be arrested in the case in which the men, belonging to an ISIS-inspired group, were allegedly planning suicide attacks and serial blasts, targeting politicians and government installations, in Delhi and other parts of north India.

The agency also conducted fresh searches on January 12 at three locations in Meerut, Hapur and Ghaziabad in connection with the latest arrest. An agency spokesperson announced about the arrest of Absar (24) saying, Absar was a resident of Jasora in Meerut district of Uttar Pradesh and used to teach at Jamia Husania Abul Hassan in the Piplera area of Ghaziabad.

Absar, the spokesperson said, had "visited three places in Jammu and Kashmir in the months of May and August 2018 along with another accused, Iftekhar Sakib, in connection with the terror conspiracy". He will be produced before a special NIA court on January 12 and his custody will be sought, he said. The NIA had said the accused were part of 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam' module of the global terrorist group ISIS.

The NIA, after searches last month, had said it had seized a locally-made rocket launcher, material for suicide vests and 112 alarm clocks to be used as timers. The agency had also said it recovered 25 kg of explosive material -- Potassium Nitrate, Ammonium Nitrate and Sulphur. The group allegedly had also purchased remote control cars and wireless doorbells to use their circuits in assembling remote-controlled improvised explosive devices.

Other recoveries claimed to be made by NIA were steel containers, electric wires, 91 mobile phones, 134 SIM cards, 3 laptops, knife, sword, ISIS-related literature during the searches.