One of the four-member gang assault over seat-sharing row for 'Viswasam' in Vellore

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Police arrested a 29-year-old man of the four-member gang that was involved in the assault of two persons over seat-sharing altercation for the fan show of Ajithkumar-starrer ‘Viswasam’ at Alankar Theatre on Old infantry road in Vellore.

The accused, Venkataraman (29), is a resident of Kagithapattari in Vellore. Based on information privy to the police department, a team of police nabbed Venkataraman near Vellore new bus stand on Friday evening. He was arrested under section 307 – attempt to murder of Indian Penal Code (IPC), said police sources.

The altercation allegedly broke out between two groups over occupying seats to watch the fan show of ‘Viswasam’, screened at Alankar theatre in the wee hours of Thursday. It took an ugly turn after the four-member gang assaulted V Prasath (20), and his relative, Ramesh (30), with sharp objects. The two sustained severe injuries and were admitted to Government Vellore Medical College and Hospital (GVMCH), police sources added.

The four-member gang absconded. Vellore north police registered a case. One of the four assaulters was suspected to be Prathap, a resident of Thottapalayam in Vellore, who was involved in the infamous murder case of GG Ravi. Police are on the lookout for the three accused, including Prathap.

Venkataraman was arrested in a robbery case in 2016 in Vellore north station. He was working as labour in Thottapalayam, police sources said.