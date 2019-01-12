PM Modi to release commemorative coin on Sikh Guru Gobind Singh

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will release a commemorative coin on Guru Gobind Singh on Sunday to mark the birth anniversary of the 10th Sikh Guru. The Prime Minister will also address a select gathering on the occasion at his residence, a statement from his office said.

Modi had attended 350th birth anniversary celebrations of Guru Gobind Singh in Patna on January 5, 2017. He had also released a commemorative postage stamp to mark the occasion.

In his address, the Prime Minister had underlined how Guru Gobind Singh made a unique attempt to unite the country through the Khalsa sect.