PM Narendra Modi's flagship program fails to make impact in Himachal Pradesh

At least 30 houses of this village falling under Kiyari Gunda Panchayat of Shillai Tehsil, still long to see the first light lamp in the village.

NAHAN: Despite unveiling of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream project or flaghip program 'Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana' or the Saubhagya scheme in the country, people of Khatnadhar Village under Sirmaur district of Himachal Pradesh are not fortunate enough to have even a light lamp in their houses.

When a UNI team conducted a drive in this village, the villagers lamented the government for not having met its promise of providing power as all other villages were self-reliant and 100 per cent electrified.

Villagers said the entire state was well connected with power but it was most unfortunate for the residents of Khatnadhar village, who are still managing without power.

At least 30 houses of this village falling under Kiyari Gunda Panchayat of Shillai Tehsil, still long to see the first light lamp in the village.

Recalling pre-Independence era, when a student wanted to study after the school hours, they used to use Kerosene lamps, candles and lantern and now too the students were forced to revert to these means.

The villagers were also facing dearth of link road, as villagers have to carry their food items and vegetables, either on the pony or on their own back.

When contacted Mr Manoj Upreti, Superintending Engineer, Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board (HPSEB) informed that the area is out of their reach and survey was being conducted by the board to provide power to this village.

He assured that work was under progress and villagers would shortly get power connections.

Modi launched this flagship program in 2017 which costs more than Rs 16,000 crore.

Left out hamlets and villages in the state would get power lamps, though after many years of state total electrification drive, they are still away from the government's reach, he added.

