Kailash Satyarthi slams Parliament for not taking up anti-trafficking bill

Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi said the Parliament must have one dedicated day to discuss issues and challenges related child safety and their education and well being.

Published: 12th January 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Nobel Peace Prize winner and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Indian political class has failed children by not prioritising their welfare on the national agenda, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi has said. Expressing his displeasure over the anti-trafficking bill not being debated in the Rajya Sabha, he went on to say that all political parties should come together to ensure that the Parliament has, at least, one dedicated day to discuss issues and challenges related child safety and their education and well being.

“Our political class has once again failed millions of girls and boys who are bought and sold at price lesser than cattle. These victims of trafficking were anxiously hoping for the passage of the anti-trafficking bill in Rajya Sabha this time around, but their hopes were dashed. Children are not yet a political priority and this painful fact has come to the fore once again,” Satyarthi, founder, Bachpan Bachao Andolan, said.

He was speaking at 25th Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture on “Safe Childhood, Safe India” at National Museum Auditorium in Janpath on Thursday.

“Mere sloganeering and rhetoric will never deliver justice and transform the society. From what everybody saw over the last few days, the Parliament, which is the temple of democracy, is being used for reaping political and electoral gains and it seems that our elected representatives are not concerned about far bigger issues that are ruining innocent childhood,” he said.

The Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial Lecture is delivered every year by an eminent personality on a subject of topical interest.

“This is the first time that a Noble Prize winner was here to deliver the lecture at Lal Bahadur Shastri Memorial. We were honoured to have him this year. His work for children’s safety, anti-trafficking, child labour and education is setting a new course for us to follow,” Anil Shastri, Chairman of Lal Bahadur Shastri Institute of Management, said.

