RLD hopeful of finding place in SP-BSP alliance for 2019 Lok Sabha polls in UP

RLD leader Anil Dubey said his party's intention was to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for which like-minded parties had to join hands.

LUCKNOW: On a day when the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and the Samajwadi Party (SP) announced a tie-up in Uttar Pradesh for the coming Lok Sabha polls, the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) kept its hopes alive, saying the talks for finding a place in the alliance were continuing.

"The alliance of the two parties has been announced today. As far as we are concerned, our talks for the same are continuing," RLD national spokesperson Anil Dubey told PTI.

On the SP and the BSP deciding to contest 38 Lok Sabha seats each in Uttar Pradesh and leaving two seats for the Congress, thereby sparing only two seats for other parties, Dubey claimed that seats were not an issue and if any party had to be included in the alliance, a way could always be found.

"If anyone has to be adjusted, there will be no problem with seats as those can be found," he stressed.

The RLD leader said his party's intention was to defeat the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), for which like-minded parties had to join hands.

"To achieve this, we are prepared for both dedication and sacrifice, but our honour should not be compromised," he added Uttar Pradesh RLD president Masood Ahmed said the party was confident of getting its rightful share.

"We have not lost hope. The RLD is still in the alliance. The vice-president of the party, Jayant Chaudhary, has talked to (SP chief) Akhilesh Yadav and demanded six seats. Chaudhary will talk to the leaders (of the tie-up). We will get our rightful share," he said.

"Things will be clear in a week's time. We are confident that the leaders (of the tie-up) will think over our demands," Ahmed added.

