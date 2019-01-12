Home Nation

School van turns into ball of fire in Uttar Pradesh: 12 children injured

By UNI

BHADOI: At least 12 school going children received burn injuries including eight critically when a school van turned into a ball of fire in Gyanpur area of the district on Saturday morning.

Police sources here said the van was ferrying children to a private school when the illegal LPG used as a fuel of the vehicle blasted near Nathaipur village.

Of the injured children, three were rushed to Varanasi for treatment while rest were being treated at the district hospital.

The driver of the van escaped after the incident.

Police have registered an FIR against the driver and owner of the vehicle.

Uttar Pradesh Gyanpur Uttar Pradesh school bus accident

