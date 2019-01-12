Home Nation

Shah Faesal could have served better as an officer: J&K governor

"Faesal should consult the youth to know their aspirations and try to create a new platform for the redressal of problems and grievances of youth," Malik said.

Satya Pal Malik, J-K guv

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

JAMMU: Hailing Shah Faesal as an "efficient" and "dedicated" IAS officer, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik Saturday said although the former's decision to join politics was personal, he could have served people better as an officer rather than as a politician.

"Faesal was an efficient and dedicated officer who rendered his services with great zeal and enthusiasm for the welfare of the state and its people particularly belonging to weaker sections of the society.

"In case, he would continue his service as an IAS officer, he could serve the people of society in a better way," the Governor said in a statement here.

Faesal, who has been in the limelight since becoming the first Kashmiri to top the civil services exam in 2009, resigned on January 9, protesting the "unabated" killings in Kashmir and the marginalisation of Indian Muslims.

In a brief statement on Facebook, the 35-year-old said his resignation was also to protest "the marginalisation and invisiblisation of around 200 million Indian Muslims at the hands of Hindutva forces reducing them to second-class citizens; insidious attacks on the special identity of the state and growing culture of intolerance and hate in mainland India in the name of hyper-nationalism".

The Jammu and Kashmir Governor said Faesal could have delivered better as an officer rather than as a politician.

"As far as his feelings about Kashmiris are concerned, he could be posted in the region for extending his fullest support in eradicating poverty and creating job opportunities for the youth of the Valley," he said.

"He (Faesal) should consult the youth to know their aspirations and try to create a new platform for the redressal of problems and grievances of youth," Malik said.

The Governor, however, observed that it was not necessary for him to suggest Faesal on what to do even though his best wishes were always with the former IAS officer.

"I would love to meet him if he comes to me for the redressal of problems of the youth," Malik added.

