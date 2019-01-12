Home Nation

Six states sign pact for dam in Himachal Pradesh

The project is yet to receive the Stage-II forest clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change.

Published: 12th January 2019 06:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 06:05 AM

(L-R) Himachal CM Jairam Thakur, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, UP CM Yogi Adityanath, Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat and Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar in New Delhi on Friday | Shekhar yadav

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With several states engaged in a bitter fight over water sharing, Union water resources minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said there is enough water available in the country but the real issue is effective water management.

He was speaking at an event where the Centre entered into an agreement with six states — Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand — for the construction of the Renukaji Multi-Purpose Dam project in the Upper Yamuna Basin.

The project was conceived as a storage project on the Giri River (a tributary of river Yamuna) in Sirmour District of Himachal Pradesh. It envisages construction of a 148-metre-high rock filled dam for supply of water to Delhi and other basin states. The project will also generate 40 MW of power during peak flow. 

The Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Ltd. (HPPCL) will execute the project and its total live storage is 0.404 MAF. About 1,508 hectares in the territory of Himachal Pradesh will be submerged by the project.
Gadkari, who attended the agreement signing event with chief ministers of all six states that are part of the programme, said the government will try to get Cabinet approval as soon as possible and all proposed dam projects,  once completed will ensure more flow in River Yamuna which is the need of the hour. “A consensus on the Kishau Multi Purpose project on River Yamuna has also been developed and soon an agreement for it will also be signed,” he said. 

After the construction of the dam, the flow of river Giri will increase about 110 per cent which will meet the drinking water needs of Delhi and other basin states up to some extent during the lean period. 
Stored water of the Renukaji Dam will be used by UP, Haryana, Delhi and Rajasthan from Hathnikund Barrage, Wazirabad Barrage and Okhla Barrage. 

The project is yet to receive the Stage-II forest clearance from the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change. 

