South Korean nationals' bid to smuggle 24kg gold foiled at Chennai airport

Published: 12th January 2019 04:57 PM

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Chennai Customs foiled the alleged bid of two Korean women to smuggle 24kg gold worth Rs 8 crore at the Chennai International Airport on Saturday.

The AIU sleuths got a tip that gold being smuggled by some Korean passengers arriving via a Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong, said the two women were walking in a suspicious manner as if they were carrying heavy bags.

The women, identified from their passports as Hanbyoul Jung (26) and Eunyoung Kim (26), from the Republic of Korea, were intercepted at the exit of the arrival hall and questioned by AIU officers as to whether they were carrying any gold or had anything to declare.

As both passengers were reportedly evasive in their replies, they were taken for a personal search along with their baggage.

During the search, a lady officer noticed that both the passengers were wearing shorts under their skirts and pyjamas. On further search, 12 gold bars weighing 1kg each were reportedly recovered from each passenger. They had been concealed in pockets of their mini shorts. As many as 24 gold bars, weighing 1kg each, of 24 karat purity with a total value of `8 crores were recovered.

The same were seized under the provisions of Customs Act, 1962. Both passengers were detained for further investigation.

AIU Chennai Airport Gold Smuggling

