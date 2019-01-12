Home Nation

SP, BSP came together for their survival, they cannot take on Modi alone: BJP

Prasad also rejected claims made by BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav that their coming together will have a major impact on the parliamentary poll results.

Published: 12th January 2019 02:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 02:35 PM   |  A+A-

Modi

PM Modi (Photo: PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The BJP Saturday said the SP and the BSP came together for their survival, and not for the country or Uttar Pradesh, and downplayed suggestions that the alliance will have a major impact on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

"The SP and BSP have allied neither for the country nor for Uttar Pradesh. But for their survival. They know they cannot fight (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi on their own and their opposition to him is the sole base of their alliance," senior BJP leader and Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad told reporters on the sidelines of the party's ongoing National Council Meeting here.

ALSO READ: SP, BSP announce tie-up sans Congress for Lok Sabha polls, to contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh

Prasad also rejected claims made by BSP chief Mayawati and SP president Akhilesh Yadav that their coming together will have a major impact on the parliamentary poll results.

"Elections are not about mathematics but chemistry," he said. Prasad made these remarks just after Mayawati and Yadav announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, sharing 38 seats each out of the state's 80 parliamentary constituencies.

BJP leader and UP Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya termed the SP-BSP joining hands as an "alliance of corruption and goondaism".

"And let me make it clear that people are solidly behind Modi and the BJP will do better than it did in 2014. The backward community is backing Modi," he said at the national convention.

The parties kept the Congress out of the alliance, but said they will not field candidates in Amethi and Rae Bareli, represented by Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.

The alliance left two more seats for smaller allies. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP had won 71 out of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Modi SP BSP BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp