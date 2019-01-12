Home Nation

Three houses, seven shops gutted in fire in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

A total of three houses and seven shops belonging to five different owners were damaged in the fire, an official said.

Published: 12th January 2019 11:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 11:38 AM   |  A+A-

Fire

For representational purposes

By PTI

DODA: At least three houses and seven shops were gutted in a fire in this hilly district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

The fire broke out in a house at Kahara village, 45 kms from here, around 4.30 AM and quickly spread to adjoining structures, a police official said.

He said the fire and emergency services immediately rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames after an hour-long operation.

A total of three houses and seven shops belonging to five different owners were damaged in the fire, the official said.

He said timely action of fire and emergency services and police averted a major tragedy as the fire happened in the densely-populated market and most of the structures are made of dry cedar and pine wood.

Efforts were on to ascertain the cause of the fire, the official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir fire J&K fire Doda Doda fire

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp