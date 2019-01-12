UP man, kin booked in Thane for murder of daughter for allegedly 'defaming' family

By UNI

THANE: A man from Azamgadh district of UP and his son along with two other people have been booked by the Thane police on the alleged charges of strangulating to death his married daughter, the police said on Saturday.

The Kolsewadi police on Friday night registered an offence under sections 302, 120B,201 rw 34 of the IPC and further probe into the crime is underway, the police said.

The police said the victim who was later identified as Manita Sandeep Yadav was found hanging by a tree in Kalyan on December 31.

Based on the SIM card found in the sweater of the victim, the police traced her relatives including her brother but could not not make much breakthrough.

Later on, upon persistent interrogation of the accused ,it was learnt that the victim was in affair with another man despite the fact that she was married to another villager which her family members thought brought in shame and defamation to the community and society.

Following this, the in-laws sent her back home and her parental family members decided to liquidate her.

According to police, a missing person complaint had been registered with the local police station at UP saying that the victim left the house on December 28, 2018 without informing anyone.

The police said on December 31, at about 0300 hours, the victim along with her brother and another person was seen getting down from the Kamayani express and walking towards the scene of offence.

Later, only the two but for the victim are seen returning to the station , the CCTV indicated.

Hence based on the evidence collected and the information compiled the police, it concluded that the family members of the victim hatched a conspiracy to liquidate her.

They brought her to Kalyan and strangulated her to death and hung her body by the tree to pose as if she committed suicide, the police said.

The police gave the names of the alleged accused as Loutu Yadav(Father), Tirthraj L Yaav( Brother) and Ramakanat Yadav and Manoj Yadav, her relatives.

No arrest has been made in this connection so far and the local police is probing the crime, the police added.