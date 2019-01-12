UP mining scam: ED likely to register case against SP government

By UNI

LUCKNOW: More trouble is in store for former Samajwadi Party government as well as some IAS officers, including B Chandrakala, as Enforcement Directorate sleuths are preparing to register a formal case of money laundering in connection with siphoning off money earned through illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh.

Sources said here on Saturday that the ED sleuths had sought certified copies of documents and wealth recovered during raids from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team so that they could move ahead with the registering of the case.

In the case registered by CBI in connection will illegal mining, B Chandrakala was also named in the FIR.

ALSO READ | SP, BSP announce tie-up sans Congress for Lok Sabha polls

The ED, after registering a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, will investigate whether the money has been spent overseas or the black money has been siphoned off out of the country and later brought back.

Besides Chandrakala, the ED is also likely to look into wealth particularly overseas investment of former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, who was then the Mining Minister, along with Gayatri Prajapati, who later became the minister after Akhilesh.

The CBI is probing illegal mining in the state between 2012 and 2016 and had got a case registered on January 2 last.

Subsequently, conducted raids at several places, including residence of IAS officer B Chandrakala, along with Samajwadi Party MLC Ramesh Kumar Mishra and others.

Sources said that besides gold and cash, the CBI team recovered several documents regarding investment of money by the accused.