Uttar Pradesh: Late DSP's name included in newly-released transfer list

As soon as the matter came to the fore, Uttar Pradesh DGP OP Singh apologised for the error and ordered strict action to be taken against those found guilty.

Published: 12th January 2019 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th January 2019 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

LUCKNOW: The name of a deceased Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Satya Narain Singh, was seen in the latest officers transfer list issued by Uttar Pradesh Police.

As soon as the matter came to the fore, Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) OP Singh apologised for the error and ordered strict action to be taken against those found guilty.

"It's a matter of deep regret that in today's transfer list of Dy.SP's a cancellation order has been issued for late Dy. SP Satya Narain Singh. Such blunder is unpardonable and I apologise for it as HOD. I'll take strict action and remedial measures for better sync of information," he tweeted.

The list, which was released on Friday, includes names of Ashok Kumar, Surendra Yadav, Kailash Chandra Pandey, and Onkar Yadav, among others.

