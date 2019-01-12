WATCH | RJD MLA Prahlad Yadav slaps man over land dispute in Bihar

By ANI

LAKSHISARAI: RJD MLA Prahlad Yadav slapped a man here on Friday following a land dispute matter.

The incident occurred at the district's Suryagarha region.

In a video from the incident, the legislator can be seen hurling abuses at an individual standing at a construction site, before slapping him on the face.

#WATCH Bihar: RJD MLA Prahlad Yadav slaps a man in Lakhisarai district's Suryagarha over a land dispute matter. A case has been registered in this regard. (Note: Strong language) (11.01.2019) pic.twitter.com/JvX5PEG2b1 — ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2019

Following a complaint by the victim, Police has registered a case and is probing the matter.

Police officer Nirajan Sinha, said, "We have received a written complaint where the complainant has alleged that while he was overseeing the construction of boundary wall at his plot, the local MLA arrived at the place and misbehaved with him. He has alleged that legislator abused and thrashed him. We are investigating the case. Necessary action will be taken after the investigation."