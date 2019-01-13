Andamans diary

Sanjib Kumar Roy By

Express News Service

New addition to fleet of luxury ferries

A new luxury vessel from Sea Link was launched recently at Port Blair. The cruise will enable safe and comfortable passage of tourists and islanders to Swaraj Dweep and Shaheed Dweep. The cruise will make daily round trips from Port Blair to Swaraj Island, Swaraj to Shaheed Island and back to Swaraj Island before returning to Port Blair. The introduction of such ferry services in the Andamans has made it easy for the tourism department to draw more visitors to the islands, as it gone a long way to solving the transportation problems. Over the last 10 years, seven luxury ferry services have been launched.

Residents protest against plying of quarry trucks

A large number of residents organised a meeting at Brichgunj junction on Friday evening as part of their ongoing protest against the plying of quarry trucks in the area. Nearly, 300 residents of Brichgunj and nearby area took part in the meeting where it was decided that a letter, in this regard, will be sent to the Prime Minister, Lt. Governor and Chief Secretary, seeking their intervention, failing which they will launch fresh protests. After two major road accidents, involving quarry trucks in Brichgunj area, the residents had protested against the plying of these vehicles in the area and even blocked some quarry trucks on Thursday. However, the residents said the protest failed to elicit any response from the administration. They demanded that the plying of these vehicles be stopped on Brichgunj road.

Islands get air strip at Diglipur

NAS Shibpur at Diglipur, the newest air base in the Andamans, would be commissioned as INS Kohassa in January 24, 2019. It is the third full-fledged base after INS Baaz at Campbell Bay on Great Nicobar Island overlooking the Straits of Malacca and INS Utkrosh at Port Blair. The commissioning will be overseen by Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba. The air strip will be used for both naval and civil purposes. It would provide enhanced connectivity to Northern Andaman Group of Islands and also increase the force’s surveillance capability in the region

Media body seeks new regulation

The Andaman Nicobar Media Federation (ANMF) has requested Lt. Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands to direct authorities concerned to make a “Standard Operating Procedure (SOP)” for dissemination of correct information at the time of any crisis or disaster by all local media and refrain from spreading rumour. In a letter to Lt. Governor, A&N Island, Raj Niwas, the president of ANMF K Ganeshan said that members of ANMF are disappointed that the administration did not involve local media in dissemination of information on cyclone ‘Pabuk’.