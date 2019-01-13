Home Nation

Bengali poet Srijato's presence at Assam literary event event draws protests

According to Srijato, the only thing local people in Silchar wanted to know why the poet was invited and demanded an explanation for his 2-year-old controversial poem.

Poet Srijato Bandopadhyay (Photo | facebook.com/srijato.speaks.3)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Bengali poet Srijato Bandyopadhyay's presence at a literary event in Assam's Silchar drew strong protests from a group of local people over one of his controversial poems, police said on Sunday.

"The people had gathered at the literary meet on Saturday and demanded an explanation for certain lines of Srijato's poem. The poet's safety was taken care of," an police officer in Silchar said.

Sharing the experience of the event, Bandyopadhyay on Sunday said: "Many outsiders had gathered on the stage and they created a ruckus with the organisers. They resorted to sloganeering outside the hotel and ransacked the property and we could not step out."

He said that it was not possible to identify the group of people as they had carried no flags or banners.

According to him, the only thing they wanted to know why the poet was invited and demanded an explanation for his 2-year-old controversial poem.

In 2017, a police complaint was lodged against Bandyopadhyay for posting a 12-line poem titled "Abhishaap" (curse) in Facebook. Complainant Arnab Sarkar -- said to be member of a Hindu right-wing group -- had filed a case at the Cyber Crime Police Station of northern West Bengal's Siliguri Police Commissionerate.

"I had faced protests earlier but never expected it to flare up again. The issue is being deliberately brought up and the present days seem to be very dark for the people who express themselves freely," the Bengali poet said.

