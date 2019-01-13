Home Nation

Bill on surrogacy evokes mixed response

The Lok Sabha had last month passed the bill that bars commercial surrogacy and allows the process only by close relatives for 'altruistic' reasons.

Published: 13th January 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 10:48 AM   |  A+A-

Abortion
By PTI

MUMBAI: The Centre's bill prohibiting commercial surrogacy has evoked a mixed response, with some welcoming it while others raising doubts over its efficacy.

The Lok Sabha had last month passed the bill that bars commercial surrogacy and allows the process only by close relatives for 'altruistic' reasons.

Surrogacy refers to a contract whereby a woman carries a pregnancy and gives birth to a child for another person or another couple, who will ultimately be the baby's parent(s).

National Commission for Women's former member Nirmala Samant Prabhawalkar said the bill has been brought to regulate the "uncontrolled" practice of surrogacy, but it still has some "grey areas".

"There was massive exploitation which forced the regulation, but there is scope to improve the legislation further," she said.

Another Mumbai-based advocate Siddh Vidya said she was in favour of making the laws tough, but found the term 'altruistic' a bit unrealistic.

"Confrontation between the family going for surrogacy and the surrogate mother is inevitable even if the latter may not develop an emotional bond with the child," she said.

Vidya had earlier moved the Maharashtra State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, alleging that many big hospitals in Mumbai and doctors were minting money by facilitating surrogacy.

Union Health Minister J P Nadda had earlier said that under the law, only defined mother and family can avail of surrogacy and it was not permitted for live-in partners or single parents.

Dr Suruchi Desai, a gynaecologist at the Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital here, said the bill needs to clearly define who is a close relative and who can be a surrogate.

The legislation will hamper medical tourism in India, but at the same time reduce the exploitation of women who are forced to turn to surrogacy due to the financial crisis, she said.

Navi Mumbai-based chartered accountant Sunil Satghare, however, was sad as his son and daughter-in-law, settled in the US, wanted to have a child through surrogacy in India, but could not go for it after learning about the new legislation.

"It's ok to regulate rules and stop misuse of surrogacy. But, making it too stringent is not good for those who want to enjoy parenthood," he said.

City resident Shubhangi Bhostekar claimed to be a victim of surrogacy 'racket', but was now hopeful that the new rules will be followed "in letter and spirit".

"I have two daughters, still my husband managed to have a male child through surrogacy," she said, adding that she had last year filed a complaint against her spouse with the Mumbai Police and the child rights' commission.

A surrogate mother, who did not wish to be identified, said people from across globe come to India to have a baby because the women delivering children through this method here are "extremely cooperative and obey their agreement clauses".

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Surrogacy Surrogacy bill Lok Sabha

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp