Home Nation

BJP ally says SP-BSP will put up a strong fight in Lok Sabha elections 2019

Replying to another query on whether his party will go with the SP-BSP alliance, Rajbhar said there was no truth in such rumours.

Published: 13th January 2019 02:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Om Prakash Rajbhar

SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar (File | PTI)

By PTI

BALLIA: Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party (SBSP), an ally of the ruling BJP in Uttar Pradesh, Sunday said the newly-formed SP-BSP alliance will put up a strong fight in this year's Lok Sabha elections.

"The country is witnessing an era of coalition, and no party has the courage to go to the polls alone. The SP-BSP alliance is a strong alliance, and it will put up a strong contest in the elections, " UP Cabinet minister and SBSP chief Om Prakash Rajbhar told reporters here on Saturday.

ALSO READ: SP, BSP announce tie-up sans Congress for Lok Sabha polls, to contest 38 seats each in Uttar Pradesh

Replying to another query on whether his party will go with the SP-BSP alliance, Rajbhar said there was no truth in such rumours.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Rajbhar said, "The BJP feels there is a saffron wave across the state. The BJP is having the galatfahmi (wrong perception) that more than 60 per cent of the people are supporting it.".

ALSO READ: They want to build their own empire but we want to empower people: PM Narendra Modi's dig at Opposition

He said the party could see the result of this wrong perception during the Lok Sabha bypolls when it lost the Gorakhpur, Phoolpur and Kairana, and Noorpur assembly seat." 

Rajbhar also said, "If the alliance with the BJP has to continue, then there should be a division of reservation quota of the backward castes into three categories -- backward, very backward) and most backward.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BSP SP Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 Lok Sabha 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai gears up for Pongal 2019
Q &A with Prabhu Chawla 13: Can biopics win elections?
Gallery
The 'Naga babas', (Naked hindu sadhus) are the most fascinating type of Shaivite sadhus, also the most feared ones. They get angry if touched or photographed without permission. IN PIC: A horse mounted Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man rides during a
IN PICTURES: 'Naga baba', the naked Hindu sadhus who only care about the bare necessities of life
Hampi has emerged at the second spot in the list of ‘52 places to go in 2019’ published by The New York Times. It is an ancient village in Karnataka. (File Photo | EPS)
IN PICS: Hampi ranks second in New York Times list of must-visit places
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp