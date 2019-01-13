Home Nation

Sacked BSF jawan joins CISF, sneaks out with colleague's AK-47 to kill five in Tamil Nadu

Constable Pandeeswaran G, 31, was dismissed from Border Security Force (BSF) in 2012 but surprisingly got himself positioned on the same rank in CISF at Bacheli (Dantewada).

Published: 13th January 2019

By Ejaz Kaiser
Express News Service

RAIPUR: With dubious credentials a security personnel, who is native of Tamil Nadu, not just managed to get a job in another paramilitary forces in Chhattisgarh after being sacked by BSF, he sneaked out with AK-47 rifle of his fellow jawan and 30 cartridges from one of the worst Maoist-affected Dantewada to kill 5 persons in his home state.

Constable Pandeeswaran G, 31, was dismissed from Border Security Force (BSF) in 2012 but surprisingly got himself positioned on the same rank in Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Bacheli (Dantewada), about 470 km south of Raipur. CISF units stationed in Dantewada to safeguard the installations of the mining giant National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC).

On Friday last, a CISF constable Pappu Gogoi kept his AK-47 and 30 cartridges in a cupboard of the barrack and left for another assignment. The next day he found the weapon and bullets missing. The worried CISF officials carried out an extensive search but in vain. It was finally reported to the police.

"We scanned the CCTV footages of barrack's main gate (the only entry-exit point) but couldn't find anyone taking away the weapon nor any civilian entering the premises. We saw four men moving out of the barrack with their luggage and proceeding on leave in the evening the same day. We then gauged the size of the bags they carried that can accommodate AK-47. They all had left for different places - Raigarh, Bhopal, Bilaspur. So we called them back and checked their travelling bags and suitcases. In one of the bags we found a cloth with small oil stain and on chemical testing found the mark was that of grease used in AK-47 rifle", Dantewada district superintendent of police Abhishek Pallava told the Express.

After minutely examining the same bag another dress material had imprint mark of the rifle standing out in the luggage belonging to the security personnel (Pandeeswaran).

"AK-47 being heavy weapon left an impression on the cloth and after physical verification, it matched with the weapon. The constable Pandeeswaran initially feigned ignorance but was trapped during our cross-examination and he finally admitted his crime", the SP added.

Pandeeswaran was to leave for Tamil Nadu, but his location the other day was at Bilaspur district raising suspicion, as he wrote in an application of going to TN.

The SP was also astonished over the CISF not verifying the past track records of the person before employing them for sensitive role.

"We arrested him. His family in Tamil Nadu has an intense property dispute with some group of 5 people whom he wanted to eliminate with the stolen AK-47 weapon and returned Chhattisgarh where he perhaps also entered into some deal of selling the weapon and cartridges later. We need to find out who were the buyer: Maoists or any trader-", the Dandewada SP said.

After taking away AK-47 rifle, he hid it somewhere near NTPC Sipat at Bilaspur where he was working from 2013-15. His bank passbook showed over 200 transactions in a year, which was quite startling, Pallava said and further expressed his apprehension that had he not been arrested Pandeeswaran may possibly get away with more modern weapons from the barrack in future.

"We are tracing out his connections", the SP stated. 

