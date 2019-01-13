Home Nation

Buffalo gores eight in Manipur

The buffalo, brought from Dimapur in Nagaland apparently for illegal slaughter, escaped from the butcher, causing a commotion.

Published: 13th January 2019 08:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2019 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

File Photo of a buffalo (PTI)

By IANS

IMPHAL: A buffalo on Sunday ran amok here on Sunday for several hours attacking pedestrians, leaving eight persons injured, one of them in a serious condition, officials said.

One person who was gored in the stomach is battling for his life in a hospital in Imphal, police said.

It took several hours to bring the buffalo under control.

Police have registered a case against S. Mufarsauddin of Imphal East who had brought the buffalo.

Comments

