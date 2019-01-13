Home Nation

CBFC's scissors 'very small thing' for Balasaheb Thackeray, says Sanjay Raut

The CBFC had reportedly objected to a particular Babri Masjid scene and another dialogue 'Yandu Gundu' which has been used against the South Indian community staying in Mumbai.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Producer Sanjay Raut, who is looking forward to the release of his forthcoming venture 'Thackeray' -- based on life of late Shiv Sena supremo Bal Thackeray -- has said the Central Board of Film Certification's scissors "is a very small thing" for the veteran Maharashtra leader.

Sanjay Raut was interacting with the media at the music launch of 'Thackeray' along with film's presenter Viacom 18 Motion Pictures COO Ajit Andhare, actors Amrita Rao, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray, music composer Rohan-Rohan and Shiv Sena leader Aditya Thackeray on Saturday in Mumbai.

Earlier, there were reports that CBFC has raised objection to three scenes and two dialogues in 'Thackeray'.

When asked if the film has been cleared by CBFC, Raut shot back: "Who told you that CBFC has objection with the film? The Hindi version of the film has been cleared by CBFC. There is everything in the film which the audience wants to see."

"I already made a statement that CBFC's scissors is a very small thing for Balasaheb Thackeray. He was the one who used to put the censor on others."

'Thackeray' has been written by journalist and MP Sanjay Raut and is directed by Abhijit Panse.

The film stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Amruta Rao in lead roles. It will be released in Hindi, Marathi, and English languages.

It is slated for release on January 23, Thackeray's 93rd birth anniversary.

